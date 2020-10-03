Japan's Subsidy Program for Domestic Ingredients Unpopular

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--A farm ministry subsidy program for restaurants to cover up to half of their costs to procure such domestic ingredients as "wagyu" Japanese beef remains unpopular after it was launched in July to help producers and eateries hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

The number of restaurants that have signed up for the program stands at one-third of the level expected by the ministry.

Attributing the unpopularity to a lack of publicity efforts, the ministry is working with shinkin banks to attract more restaurants to the program.

The subsidy program is designed to stimulate demand for domestic ingredients that have been suffering a slump in consumption amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Restaurants that sign up for online shopping site Gurunavi Foodmall can purchase at discounts of up to 50 pct about 80 food items, such as wagyu beef, tuna and scallops, that face inventory growth and falls in retail prices.

