Russian Chopper Intrudes into Japanese Airspace

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--A Russian helicopter intruded into Japanese airspace near the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido on Friday afternoon, prompting the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force to scramble fighter jets.

The Mi8 helicopter flew over Japanese territorial waters off Cape Shiretoko in Hokkaido around 12:23 p.m. Friday (3:23 a.m. GMT), Japan's Defense Ministry said.

On its yellow body, the aircraft had red cross marks commonly associated with medical and health institutions, it said.

A few minutes after the ASDF fighters issued warnings, the helicopter left the Japanese airspace.

The ministry is gathering information about the purpose of the helicopter's flight.

