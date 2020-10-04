Robbers Posing as Gas Inspectors Target Elderly in Tokyo Area

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--A series of cash robbery cases in which perpetrators enter homes of elderly people by pretending to be gas equipment inspectors has been confirmed in the Tokyo metropolitan area since late August.

The Metropolitan Police Department is carrying out investigations, believing that there is a mastermind behind such cases, as most robbers were solicited through social media.

A senior MPD official said such robbery cases derived from so-called special fraud cases, in which elderly people are the main targets.

"A list of people who have been scammed (in special fraud cases) in the past may have been distributed," the official said.

On the afternoon of Aug. 30, a man visited the home of a man in his 90s in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward, saying: "I'm from the fire department. I'm here for an inspection."

