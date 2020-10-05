Okinawa's Tamaki Unable to Move Base Issue after 2 Yrs in Office

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki remains unable to block the planned transfer of a U.S. military base within the southernmost Japan prefecture two years after taking office.

Tamaki, who marked the second anniversary of his inauguration Sunday, faces the critical question of whether he can maintain his support base after he has failed to produce tangle results on the issue.

The core of his support base is the so-called All Okinawa camp, which brought together liberals and conservatives under the banner of blocking the plan to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base in Ginowan to the Henoko coastal district in Nago.

But the camp appears to be losing momentum.

Meanwhile, the central government is making progress on its landfill work off the Henoko coast to be reclaimed for the construction of a replacement facility.

