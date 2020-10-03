577 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--A total of 577 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Japan on Saturday, with the cumulative death toll linked to the virus rising to 1,612.

Six deaths were confirmed, including in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture, while Ibaraki Prefecture canceled one death.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new infection cases stood at 207, topping 200 for the first time in two days.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 61, followed by those in their 30s, at 43, and those in their 40s, at 36. Elderly people aged 65 or older accounted for 25.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital rose by three from the previous day to 25.

