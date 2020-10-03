Tokyo Confirms 207 New Cases of Coronavirus Infection

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo newly confirmed 207 cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 200 for the first time in two days.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 61, followed by those in their 30s, at 43, and those in their 40s, at 36. Elderly people aged 65 or older accounted for 25.

The number of severely ill patients rose by three from the previous day to 25.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]