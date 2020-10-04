Individual Investors Angered by TSE Shutdown

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Individual investors in Japan are angered by the full-day shutdown of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, which is said to have deprived investors of trading opportunities for over 2 trillion yen.

Trading on the TSE resumed the following day, but the detailed cause of the computer system failure that cause the trading suspension remains unknown.

A woman in her 50s in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, has trading accounts with several securities companies, including Smartplus Ltd., a smartphone-based specialist stockbroker, and online brokerage house SBI Securities Co.

With investment experience of about 15 years, she continues short-term trading in Japanese and U.S. stocks.

On Thursday, she intended to sell some of her holdings, thinking that their prices would rise, but the trading suspension left her unable to do the transactions.

