Tokyo to Offer Virtual Travel Experience

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government will start offering online tours featuring sightseeing spots across the Japanese capital, as a new way of traveling amid the new coronavirus crisis.

Specialties from Tokyo will be sent to tour participants in advance to make them feel like they are actually making trips while staying at home.

A total of 19 tours using the Zoom videoconference system will be organized between October and February next year. Each tour will feature different tourist spots, including those on Tokyo islands including the island of Miyake in the Pacific island chain of Izu.

The tour itself is free but participants will be charged about 1,000 yen for the specialties.

The metropolitan government will start accepting reservations at a designated website from Monday. Each tour will accommodate about 20 people and will be held even if there is only one participant.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]