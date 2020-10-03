Science Council Urges Suga to Explain Appointment Rejection

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Science Council of Japan adopted on Saturday a written request urging Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to explain why he has rejected the appointments of six nominees to join the leading academic body in the country.

The request, which was formally approved at an executive meeting of the council, will be sent immediately to the Cabinet Office, seeking specific explanations from the prime minister's side.

In the written request, the SCJ also calls on Suga to appoint the six scholars nominated by the council as its members promptly.

Takaaki Kajita, president of the SCJ, told reporters that the council has no idea what to do as it does not know at all why the six nominees were not appointed.

At the executive meeting, it was reported that various academic organizations have shown their intentions to work with the council.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]