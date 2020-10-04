Japan Post Bank Debit Card Site Suffers Unauthorized Access

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Bank <7182> said Saturday that personal information of customers may have been stolen due to unauthorized access to the website of its “mijica” debit card service.

The bank has suspended the website to determine the scope and scale of the possible information theft.

The incident came to light after the revelation that a total of 3.32 million yen was fraudulently withdrawn from 54 customers’ accounts at the bank in August and September via the remittance function of the mijica service.

The unauthorized access was found during an investigation by a special team the bank set up in response to a series of fraudulent withdrawals.

The customer information that may have been stolen include the name and the date of birth of cardholders and the last four figures of card numbers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]