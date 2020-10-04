Pompeo to Visit Japan as Scheduled

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Japan for three days from Sunday as scheduled, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said Saturday.

On Tuesday, Pompeo will attend a four-way ministerial meeting with his counterparts from Japan, Australia and India and hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

He had initially planned to visit South Korea and Mongolia through Thursday as well. But he shortened the schedule after U.S. President Donald Trump was hospitalized after being infected with the new coronavirus.

Ortagus said in a statement, "Secretary Pompeo expects to be traveling to Asia again in October." He is expected to reschedule the visits to South Korea and Mongolia.

Pompeo has not met with Trump since the White House signing ceremony on Sept. 15 of an agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize their relations, officials said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]