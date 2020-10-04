108 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--A total of 108 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily total in the Japanese capital exceeded 100 for the sixth straight day.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 31, followed by those in their 40s, at 21, and those in their 50s, at 15.

The number of seriously ill patients increased by one from the previous day to 26.

