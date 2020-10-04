401 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--A total of 401 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday.

One death linked to the virus was reported in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, pushing up the cumulative death toll in the country to 1,613.

In Tokyo, the number of new infection cases stood at 108, exceeding 100 for the sixth straight day.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 31, followed by those in their 40s, at 21, and those in their 50s, at 15.

The number of seriously ill patients in the Japanese capital increased by one from the previous day to 26.

