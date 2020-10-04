Mascot of Rikuzentakata Wins Final Contest

Newsfrom Japan

Takizawa, Iwate Pref., Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Takata no Yumechan, the mascot of Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, was declared the winner of this year's "yurukyara" local mascot competition on Sunday, the last of the annual event that started in 2011.

The winner garnered 280,017 votes, followed by Yurunakin from Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, with 271,180 votes, and Tsurugon from Tsurugashima, Saitama Prefecture, eastern Japan, with 268,201 votes.

The annual competition has attracted wide attention thanks to the popularity of such champion mascots as Kunamaon from Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, and Gunmachan from Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan. But the organizers decided to wrap up the event in view of signs of overheating, such as organized votes by local governments.

This year's voting results were announced at an event in Takizawa, Iwate. The results reflected votes that were cast on the internet in July-September and on-site votes on Saturday and Sunday.

At the event site, measures against the novel coronavirus were taken, including body temperature checks and the registration of visitors' contact information.

