Fashion Designer Kenzo Takada Dies after Coronavirus Infection

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Prominent Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada, founder of the Kenzo brand, died at a hospital in the suburbs of Paris on Sunday after being infected with the novel coronavirus. He was 81.

A spokesman for Takada revealed his death to Agence France-Presse.

Born in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, Takada entered Bunka Fashion College in 1958 soon after the Tokyo-based school opened the door to male students.

In the college's design faculty, Takada joined fellow students who later became renowned fashion designers, including Mitsuhiro Matsuda, founder of the Nicole brand, Junko Koshino, and Isao Kaneko, who created the Pink House brand.

After working as a designer of a women's clothing manufacturer, Takada moved to France in 1965. He set up his own boutique in Paris in 1970.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]