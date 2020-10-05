Japan, South Korea to Resume Business Travel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan and South Korea are expected to reach an agreement as early as this week to resume business travel between the two countries, informed sources said Monday.

The Japanese and South Korean governments are expected to allow both short stays for business and long stays by expatriate employees, the sources said.

South Korea would become the second country after Singapore with which Japan allows the resumption of business trips following entry restrictions introduced amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As for short stays, Japan and South Korea are expected to require travelers to obtain negative coronavirus test results and submit their itineraries, in return for exempting them from two-week self-quarantine.

The two countries are likely to ask long-stay business travelers to take coronavirus tests upon arrival and undergo two weeks of self-quarantine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]