Japan's Cumulative COVID-19 Cases Up by 3,553 in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Japan, including infections among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 86,567 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 3,553 from a week before.

The cumulative COVID-19 death toll rose by 50 to 1,613.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the biggest number of infection cases, at 26,484, up by 1,227, followed by Osaka, at 10,809, up by 362, and Kanagawa, at 7,136, up by 392.

The death toll was the highest in Tokyo, at 411, up by 11, followed by Osaka, at 218, up by 17, and Kanagawa, at 143, up by seven.

