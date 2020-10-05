CDPJ to Take Up Controversial Appointment Rejection in Diet Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan plans to take up the issue of controversial appointments rejection by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the Science Council of Japan at an off-session parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday, a CDPJ executive said Monday.

Jun Azumi, Diet affairs chief of the biggest Japanese opposition party, conveyed the plan to Hiroshi Moriyama, his counterpart in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Azumi demanded that Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato or science and technology minister Shinji Inoue, who oversees the SCJ, attend the meeting of the Committee on Cabinet at the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

In response, Moriyama said he would like to consider raising the issue at the meeting as the ruling party is seeking accountability from the government. He said he will give an answer to the request on Tuesday.

The request from the opposition side came after Suga rejected the appointments of six nominees to the SCJ, an affiliate of the Cabinet Office.

