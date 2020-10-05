Residents File Suit to Halt Takahama N-Reactors

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--A lawsuit was filed Monday to suspend operations at two reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co.'s <9503> Takahama nuclear power plant due to concerns over their measures against natural disasters.

Nine residents, mostly in the central Japan prefectures of Fukui and Aichi, filed the suit with Nagoya District Court, urging the government to order the suspension of the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at the Takahama plant in Fukui.

The residents call for halting the reactors until their measures against natural disasters are confirmed enough.

In June last year, the Nuclear Regulation Authority ordered Kansai Electric to review the designs of all of its three nuclear plants including Takahama, citing inadequate assessments of the impact of possible volcanic ashes from Mount Daisen in Tottori Prefecture, western Japan.

The order was based on a rule requiring existing nuclear plants to meet up-to-date safety standards. The NRA did not order Kansai Electric to stop any of the three plants.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]