Kindai Univ. Soccer Club Suspended for Cannabis Use by 5 Members

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Kindai University in western Japan said Monday it has learned that five male members of the university's soccer club had used cannabis.

Over the incident, the university in the city of Higashiosaka, Osaka Prefecture, has suspended the soccer club from activities for an indefinite period from last Thursday.

The university team will decline to contest remaining matches in the first division of the regional students' soccer federation.

Following a report from the university, the Osaka prefectural police department has started to investigate the cannabis case.

According to Kindai University, the club's coach was informed by several club members on Wednesday last week of a rumor that two members were using cannabis. At the club's meeting on Thursday morning, the five members admitted that they had used the illegal drug.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]