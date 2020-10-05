281 People Newly Found Positive for Coronavirus in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--A total of 281 people were newly confirmed to be positive for the novel coronavirus across Japan on Monday, while the total number of fatalities among infected people in the country rose by four, including two in Tokyo.

In the Japanese capital, the metropolitan government reported that 66 people were newly found positive for the virus, which is responsible for the COVID-19 respiratory illness. The daily infection tally for Tokyo fell below 100 for the first time in a week.

Of the 66 newly infected people, 17 are in their 20s, 13 in their 30s and 11 in their 50s, representing the three largest age groups for new cases.

Meanwhile, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo came to 25 on the day, down one from the previous day.

In the northern city of Sapporo, the daily number of newly confirmed infections hit a record high of 35 on Monday. At a bar in the city's Susukino nightlife district, 23 workers have recently tested positive.

