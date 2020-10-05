Tokyo Newly Confirms 66 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Monday that it has newly confirmed 66 people to be positive for the novel coronavirus, which is responsible for the COVID-19 respiratory illness.

In the Japanese capital, the daily number of new coronavirus cases fell below 100 for the first time in a week.

Of the 66 newly infected people, 17 are in their 20s, 13 in their 30s and 11 in their 50s, representing the three largest age groups for new cases.

Meanwhile, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo came to 25 on the day, down one from the previous day.

