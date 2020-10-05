To Consider Setting Up Digital Agency in Fukushima: Kato

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato indicated Monday the possibility of the government studying the idea of setting up a proposed digital agency in Fukushima Prefecture.

At a press conference, Kato said the idea was told to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga by Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, at their meeting on Friday.

Yamaguchi picked Fukushima in the context of regional revitalization, as the northeastern prefecture has yet to recover fully from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami as well as damage caused by the meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, Kato pointed out.

Then the top government spokesman said the government aims to allow the agency "to fully play its roles" by gathering "highly talented people from the public and private sectors."

All options will be discussed to decide where to set up the agency to that end, Kato added.

