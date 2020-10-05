Voucher Sales under "Go To Eat" Start, First in Niigata Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Sales of premium meal vouchers under the Japanese government's Go To Eat campaign for helping novel coronavirus-stricken eateries started in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, on Monday, ahead of other areas of the country.

About 30 people lined up at a venue in the prefectural capital of Niigata before sales started at 10 a.m. (1 a.m. GMT), showing the popularity of the vouchers, which are worth 25 pct more than their actual prices and can be used at registered restaurants.

The meal tickets are issued by local organizations comprising entities such as commerce and industry chambers.

In Niigata Prefecture, a set of 25 tickets each worth 500 yen, for 12,500 yen in total, is on sale at 10,000 yen. The issuer expects that 750,000 sets will be sold during the sales period through the end of January next year.

Purchases are limited to two sets per person at one time. Many people bought two sets on Monday. A woman in her 40s used a voucher to buy "chirashizushi" scattered sushi for takeaway at a sushi restaurant in a shopping street in the city of Niigata. "I'm going to eat it with my family at home. I want to buy the vouchers again after using them all up," she said.

