INTERVIEW: Suga Stresses Legality of Rejection of SCJ Appointments

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday stressed the legality of his recent rejection of the appointments of six of the 105 nominees as new members of the Science Council of Japan, an affiliate of the Cabinet Office.

Noting that outgoing members of the SCJ are allowed to name their successors, Suga, who took office on Sept. 16, said in an interview, "I thought if it's right to follow my predecessors' practice of just appointing nominees who were recommended by these people."

The six rejected SCJ nominees opposed the national security legislation or the state secrets protection law, which were pushed by the government of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the immediate predecessor of Suga.

Suga said that the six people's positions on the laws "had nothing to do with" his decision to turn down their appointments. But he stopped short of disclosing why he rejected them.

"My view that personnel appointments have been made under the systems of the respective eras based on law has not changed," he said, suggesting that there was no problem in his rejection of the six nominees in light of relevant legislation.

