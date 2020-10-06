11 More Coronavirus Cases Found at Chiba Lotte Marines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese professional baseball team Chiba Lotte Marines said Tuesday that seven of its players and four other team members have newly tested positive for the coronavirus.

The seven players are outfielders Takashi Ogino, Katsuya Kakunaka, Ikuhiro Kiyota and Tsuyoshi Sugano and infielders Takashi Toritani, Yudai Fujioka and Ryo Miki. The four others are coach Shota Ishimine and three staff members.

The Pacific League club conducted polymerase chain reaction tests on all members of its first team, including coaches and players, after pitcher Daiki Iwashita and one staff member tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Among other Japanese pro baseball clubs, five players and four staff members of the Hanshin Tigers in the Central League were recently found infected with the virus.

