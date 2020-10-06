Japan Govt Saw No Obligation of PM to Follow SCJ Nominations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Cabinet Office offered the view in 2018 that the prime minister has no obligation to appoint nominees to the Science Council of Japan recommended by the organization, it was learned Tuesday.

Current Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under fire for rejecting recently the appointments of six nominees to the representative body for the country's academic community.

In a document, dated Nov. 13, 2018, the Cabinet Office said that the prime minister has power to supervise the SCJ to some extent through personnel appointments as the appointer of its members, because the council is a state administrative institution under the jurisdiction of the prime minister.

The document was submitted by the Cabinet Office at a joint hearing session among opposition parties, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, on Tuesday.

The Cabinet Office examined whether the prime minister is obligated to appoint nominees recommended by the SCJ as its members, based on Article 17 of the law on the council.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]