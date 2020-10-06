Japan Govt Saw PM Has Some Power to Supervise SCJ

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Cabinet Office on Tuesday released a document it drew up in 2018 stipulating that the country's prime minister can exercise the power to supervise the Science Council of Japan to some extent through personnel appointments as the appointer of its members.

Current Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took office on Sept. 16, is under fire for rejecting recently the appointments of six nominees to the representative body for the nation's academic community.

The document, submitted by the Cabinet Office to a joint hearing session held by opposition parties, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, also said that the prime minister has no obligation to appoint nominees to the SCJ recommended by the organization.

The Cabinet Legislation Bureau pointed out that there is no change in the government's interpretation of a related law.

In 1983, then Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone said during a parliamentary session that the appointment by the government of SCJ members is merely a formality. This remark contradicts the document, dated Nov. 13, 2018, and opposition parties are set to grill the Suga administration over the inconsistency at an upcoming parliamentary session.

