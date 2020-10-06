Japan Newly Confirms 500 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 500 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

In Tokyo, 177 people newly tested positive for the virus, with the daily total in the Japanese capital topping 100 for the first time in two days. Of Tuesday's total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 44, followed by those in their 30s, at 38, and those in their 40s, at 30. People aged 65 or over accounted for 21.

The number of seriously ill patients in Tokyo stayed flat from the previous day at 25.

Sixty-five people were confirmed infected with the virus in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Tuesday, 59 in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, and 41 in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

Seven fatalities from the coronavirus were reported in the country on the day, including three in the central prefecture of Aichi.

