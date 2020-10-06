Tokyo Newly Confirms 177 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 177 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily total in the Japanese capital rose from the previous day's 66 cases.

Of Tuesday's total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 44, followed by those in their 30s, at 38, and those in their 40s, at 30. People aged 65 or older accounted for 21.

The number of seriously ill patients stayed flat from the previous day at 25.

