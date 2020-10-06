Suga, Pompeo Agree to Enhance Japan-U.S. Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed Tuesday to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance toward the goal of realizing the Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision.

During their 15-minute talks at the prime minister's office, Suga and Pompeo also affirmed that their countries will work closely with other countries including Australia and India, according to Japanese officials.

Meanwhile, Suga asked for the United States' cooperation to resolve the issue of North Korea's abductions of Japanese citizens decades ago. Pompeo vowed to fully support Japan's efforts to settle the issue.

Pompeo was the first senior foreign official to meet Suga in person since the new Japanese leader took office last month.

Suga told Pompeo that he is praying for U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, to recover soon from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

