Japan, S. Korea to Ease Restrictions on Business Travel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and South Korean governments have agreed to ease coronavirus-linked restrictions on business travel between the two countries on Thursday, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced at a press conference Tuesday.

Short-term visitors from one of the two countries to the other will be exempted from two-week quarantine, on condition they submit certificates of negative coronavirus test results and travel plans.

Long-term visitors, including expatriate personnel, will be accepted on the assumption that they will isolate themselves at their homes or other places for two weeks.

Also at the press conference, Motegi said he will visit Mongolia for two days from Friday, planning to have talks with his Mongolian counterpart, Nyamtseren Enkhtaivan, and pay a courtesy call on President Khaltmaa Battulga.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]