Suga Govt Affirms Commitment to Digitalization, Deregulation

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government held the first meeting of its Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday, affirming his administration's commitment to digitalization and deregulation.

"We'll powerfully carry out interagency reforms and bring the economy firmly back on track for growth," Suga said at the council meeting.

"My cabinet will make all-out efforts to break with turf-minded bureaucracy, vested interests and harmful precedents," said the prime minister, who took office last month.

During the meeting, economic and fiscal policy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura presented a basic policy to achieve economic recovery by stimulating investment and consumption through digitalization and deregulation initiatives.

A private-sector member of the council pointed out that it is important to revitalize regional economies by promoting digitalization and deregulation in an integrated manner and creating worker flows from large to small businesses and from urban to rural areas.

