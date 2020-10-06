Protesters Rally before PM Office over Science Panel Appointments

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Hundreds of protesters rallied in front of the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Tuesday afternoon, criticizing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for refusing to appoint six nominees to the Science Council of Japan.

The rally was attended by about 700 people, including one of the rejected nominees, Jikei University School of Medicine professor Ryuichi Ozawa, its organizers said.

The protesters filled about 200 meters of the sidewalk before the prime minister's office, while carrying placards reading "Don't intervene in the personnel matter."

"It's not the government but the people who own the right to select and dismiss public servants," Ozawa said in a speech. He condemned Suga's refusal to appoint the nominees put forward by the council itself, which represents Japan's academic community, as "outrageous" and "unacceptable."

"I can't tolerate the government's intention to control everything," said medical processor Shotaro Tanaka, 30, from the city of Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo. "I hope to continue to express my opinions because politics is directly linked to daily life."

