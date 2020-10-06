New Card Fraud Detected at Japan Post Bank

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Bank <7182> said Tuesday that it has detected a new type of fraud that uses its "mijica" cashless payment card service.

According to the bank, three suspected cases of the new fraud have been found since late last month. In two of the three cases, a total of about 160,000 yen may have been stolen from customer accounts.

Fraudsters apparently obtained customer account information including customer names and personal identification numbers in an illegal way and used the information to apply to hold mijica cards, pretending to be the account holders.

They are believed to have then used mijica card information to make payments on e-commerce websites before the cards were delivered to the account holders some six days after the applications.

"We're really sorry," Japan Post Bank Managing Executive Officer Takayuki Tanaka told a press conference, admitting that there were flaws in the card issuance process. The bank has suspended accepting applications for card issuance.

