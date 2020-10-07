16.89 M. People Use Go To Travel Scheme for 2-Day or Longer Trips

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--At least 16.89 million people used the Japanese government-subsidized Go To Travel tourism promotion program to go on trips for two days or longer by Sept. 15, according to the Japan Tourism Agency.

The discounts offered to these travelers under the program came to at least 73.5 billion yen, the agency said Tuesday in a preliminary report compiled based on information provided to the program's organizing office by major travel agencies and hotels.

On July 22, the program to give discounts equivalent to 35 pct of the travel costs started as a measure to support businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, covering all domestic trips excluding those to and from Tokyo, where COVID-19 infection cases were surging back then.

On Thursday, the government included trips to and from the Japanese capital in the program and started the program's coupon scheme, under which coupons worth 15 pct of the travel expenditures are issued for use at souvenir shops, eateries and other stores at travel destinations.

