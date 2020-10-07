Japan Govt Denies Change in Interpretation of Science Council Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Wednesday reiterated that there has been no change in its interpretation of a law that governs appointments of members of the Science Council of Japan.

The prime minister can refuse to appoint nominees recommended by the SCJ as its members, Hiromi Mitsubayashi, state minister at the Cabinet Office, said.

The government's actions have been based on this view since the current appointment system was introduced, Mitsubayashi said. "The government has not changed its interpretation of the law," he said.

Mitsubayashi made the remarks at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, where discussions focused on controversial rejections by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of the appointments of six nominees to the SCJ.

The state minister said that Suga's rejections are not illegal. He did not say why the prime minister rejected the appointments.

