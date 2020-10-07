Japan, Aussie Foreign Chiefs Agree to Deepen Relations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne, on Wednesday agreed to deepen their countries' cooperation.

"The two countries, which are special strategic partners, have great potential to deepen our cooperation," Motegi said.

Payne said close cooperation between the two countries is necessary for security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Motegi also held talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

As set out by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took office last month, there is no change in Japan's policy of focusing on its strategic relationship with India under the new administration, Motegi said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]