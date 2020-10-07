Japan Govt to Fully Review Procedures to End "Hanko" Use

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday instructed all government agencies to swiftly draw up policies for scrapping the use of "hanko" seals and other red tape in administrative procedures.

The instruction was given at a meeting of the government's Council for Promotion of Regulatory Reform, headed by Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. <4188> Chairman Yoshimitsu Kobayashi.

The government aims to revise related ministerial ordinances and notifications by year-end and submit necessary legislation to next year's regular session of the Diet, the country's parliament, to be convened in January.

"We're making a drastic review" to the current administrative procedures that are based on the use of hanko seals and paper documents and require face-to-face communication, Suga said.

"All government ministries and agencies are requested to compile policies for reviewing administrative procedures soon," in line with the policy of basically abolishing the use of seals in administrative procedures, recently released by regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, Suga said.

