Japan Govt Worker Bonuses to Drop for 1st Time in 10 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Personnel Authority on Wednesday recommended lowering the bonuses for national public servants for the first time in 10 years.

Their annual bonuses in fiscal 2020 should be lowered by 0.05 month of salary from the previous year to 4.45 months, the government agency said in its recommendation to the Diet, the country's parliament, and the cabinet.

If the bonuses are cut as recommended, their annual pay is projected to decrease by 21,000 yen on average.

The agency made the recommendation because bonuses in the private-sector have declined due to the impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Private-sector bonuses are estimated at 4.46 months of salary on average, against last year's bonuses of 4.50 months paid to national public servants, according to a survey by the agency.

