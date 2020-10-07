MOX Fuel Plant in Aomori Meets Safety Standards: NRA

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority on Wednesday approved a draft report concluding that a mixed oxide, or MOX, nuclear fuel processing plant in Aomori Prefecture meets the country’s safety standards to start operations.

The government body plans to formally approve the report on its screening of Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd.'s plant in the village of Rokkasho in the northeastern prefecture after soliciting public comments.

The plant is a key facility in the country’s nuclear fuel cycle, in which uranium and plutonium are extracted from spent nuclear fuel for reuse.

The plant will produce MOX fuel from powders of uranium and plutonium extracted at a spent fuel reprocessing facility at the same site.

The reprocessing facility was given safety approval from the NRA in July.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]