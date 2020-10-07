Okinawa Calls for Dialogue on U.S. Base Relocation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki on Wednesday called for dialogue with the Japanese government to resolve the issue of a U.S. military base in his southern Japan prefecture, during a meeting with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

During their first talks since Suga took office last month, Tamaki asked the government for talks on a dispute over the planned relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station within Okinawa.

Suga called for continued cooperation between his government and Okinawa, according to Tamaki, who spoke to reporters after their meeting at the prime minister's office.

Tamaki is opposed to the government's plan to relocate the Futenma base from Ginowan to the Henoko district in Nago.

Suga played a key role in promoting the relocation when he was chief cabinet secretary in the government of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe.

