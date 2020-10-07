Japanese Pianist Seriously Injured in N.Y. Subway Assault

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese jazz pianist active in New York was seriously injured late last month in an attack by young people in a downtown Manhattan subway station, it was learned Tuesday.

Tadataka Unno, 40, sustained fractures in his right arm and shoulder and bruises all over the body. He still suffers from pain.

He does not know how long it will take to fully recover or when he will be able to start playing the piano again, according to the pianist.

Unno was on his way home from work on the evening of Sept. 27, when he was attacked by a group of about eight young men and women, who accused him of touching the body of one of them.

Although they did not make outright racist remarks, Unno heard a voice saying, "Chinese."

