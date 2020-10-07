Japan Logs 509 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 509 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, while five new coronavirus-linked fatalities were reported in the country, including two in Tokyo.

In Tokyo, 142 people were newly confirmed to have contracted the virus, which is responsible for the COVID-19 respiratory illness. The daily count of new infections in the Japanese capital stood above 100 for the second straight day.

The 142 newly infected people included 30 in their 30s, 28 in their 20s, 27 in their 50s and 26 in their 60s or older.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo decreased one from the previous day to 24.

Elsewhere in the country, 54 new infection cases were confirmed in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, 51 in the western prefecture of Osaka and 44 in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]