Suga Wants Policies on End of "Hanko" Use Crafted Soon

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday instructed all government agencies and ministries to draw up soon policies for scrapping the use of "hanko" seals and other red tape in administrative procedures.

The instructions were given at a meeting of the government's Council for Promotion of Regulatory Reform, headed by Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. <4188> Chairman Yoshimitsu Kobayashi. Among participants was regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, who is spearheading the work to end the use of hanko.

The government aims to revise related ordinances and notifications by year-end and submit necessary legislation to next year's regular session of the Diet, the country's parliament, to be convened in January.

Since becoming prime minister in mid-September, Suga has been reiterating his intention to review regulations that hamper the government's efforts for digitalization.

"It's important for each ministry and agency to proactively make efforts to break down bureaucratic sectionalism, vested interests and the culture of adhering to precedents, in order to advance regulatory reforms in earnest," Suga said at the meeting of the council, the first since he took office.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]