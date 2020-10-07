Japan FY 2021 Budget Requests Total 105 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese government bodies' budget requests for fiscal 2021, which starts next April, total 105,407.1 billion yen, Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

Total budget requests exceeded 100 trillion yen for the seventh successive year and hit a record high for the third consecutive year.

The total does not include requests for unspecified funds for urgent measures including those to tackle the novel coronavirus.

The requests call for increases in defense outlay and funds to cover debt-servicing costs, while featuring funds for measures to promote digitalization, a priority of the administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The request from the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry was the largest, at 32,989.5 billion yen.

