Tokyo Starts Fresh Talks on Becoming Major Financial Hub

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government launched on Wednesday fresh discussions on realizing its vision to turn the Japanese capital into a major global financial center.

The talks come at a time when Hong Kong's status as an international financial center is believed to be falling due to the Chinese government's moves to strengthen its control over the region.

In addition, the Tokyo government is apparently aiming to counter the idea being floated by some in the central government and the private sector to make an area including the major western Japan cities of Osaka and Kobe a global financial hub.

"The environment surrounding global finance continues to change dramatically. We'll step up our efforts to win the tough competition with other cities," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said in preparatory talks on Wednesday for a meeting of experts on its financial hub vision.

"Now is the last chance" to realize the vision, she said, citing the Hong Kong situation and Britain's exit from the European Union.

