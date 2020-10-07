No Consent to Killing from Victim, Zama Murders Suspect Says

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--The 29-year-old suspect of the alleged murders of nine people in the city of Zama in the eastern Japan prefecture of Kanagawa said Wednesday that “there was no consent” from the first victim to killing her, a remark contradicting a claim by his defense team.

Takahiro Shiraishi made the statement during the fourth hearing of his lay-judge trial at the Tachikawa branch of Tokyo District Court. The woman was from the city of Atsugi, Kanagawa, and 21 years old at the time.

In the incident, the bodies of nine young missing people were found from Shiraishi’s apartment in Zama in 2017. They were from Tokyo and the prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama, Gunma and Fukushima. Shiraishi was indicted in September 2018 on charges including robbery, murder and forcible intercourse.

In the fourth hearing, the accused faced questioning for the first time. The session started with questions from his defense team, which has claimed that Shiraishi should be charged with murders with consent from the victims. He, however, said, “I have no intention of answering any questions.” The court adjourned after five minutes.

After the hearing resumed, the prosecution side questioned Shiraishi. He said that he contacted the Atsugi woman via Twitter in early August 2017 and that he decided to kill her after she remitted around 500,000 yen to him. He said that he killed her because he wanted the money.

