Japan Defense Documents Found Falsified

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has said that documents related to the defense minister’s approvals of defense equipment procurements by the Maritime Self-Defense Force were found to have been falsified.

The Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency, under the wing of the Defense Ministry, said Wednesday that it has filed with the MSDF’s police unit a criminal complaint that an unknown suspect is believed to have falsified official documents.

The agency confirmed falsifications of nine documents related to the minister’s approvals in fiscal 2017 of contracts for ship repair work and aircraft parts purchases for MSDF regional units. The contracts were decided without public tenders.

The nine included ones indicating approval dates different from actual ones and falsely stating that approvals had been given.

When MSDF regional organizations procure expensive items through such contracts, they ask the ministry’s Maritime Staff Office to gain approval from the minister.

