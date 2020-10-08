Tokyo Games Costs to Be Cut by 30 B. Yen thru Simplification

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--The organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics reported Wednesday that the total costs for the games will be reduced by about 30 billion yen by simplifying the events in line with their one-year postponement.

The organizing committee reported this to the International Olympic Committee during the IOC's online executive board meeting on the day. The Tokyo Games have been put off by one year to 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Tokyo committee said that about 15 billion yen will be saved through reviews of temporary items, such as facilities for managing events at competition venues, lighting equipment, spectator seats and ticket sales booths.

The committee also expects to save around 3 billion yen by reviewing its staffing plan and roughly 1 billion yen each by reducing the number of IOC officials coming to the games by 10-15 pct from some 50,000 and by scaling back ornamental items at the athlete village and competition venues.

About 900 million yen will be reduced by reviewing bus and other transportation services for officials related to the games and some 800 million yen by slashing the number of vehicles used for the torch relay and reviewing ornamental goods for celebratory events, according to the report.

